8,519 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by SRB Corp

SRB Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Skyworks Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.