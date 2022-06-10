$965.21 Million in Sales Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) will report sales of $965.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $955.80 million to $973.37 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $827.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

NYSE:FUL traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.99. 8,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,103. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 22.69%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth about $3,396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

