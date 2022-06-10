AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Raised by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 3.5% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 447,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,613,000 after buying an additional 53,506 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 599,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 22,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $5,419,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.32. 61,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,365. The firm has a market cap of $253.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

