ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

ABM stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at $654,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,088. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ABM Industries by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

