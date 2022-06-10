Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABSI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $3.30 on Monday. Absci has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 2,633.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Absci will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Absci by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 2,194,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Absci by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,129 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,629,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

