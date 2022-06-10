Acacia Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Shares Up 7.6%

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF – Get Rating) shot up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29.

Get Acacia Pharma Group alerts:

Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACPGF)

Acacia Pharma Group plc discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, invasive procedures, or chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.