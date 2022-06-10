Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,091,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,095. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.00 and a 200 day moving average of $335.61. The company has a market cap of $182.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.