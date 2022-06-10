Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Sells $22,490,000.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,508,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anil Seetharam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Anil Seetharam sold 108,926 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $11,839,166.94.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $107.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.28 and a 52-week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

