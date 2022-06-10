Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,003 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $22,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $153.00 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.86 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average of $162.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

