Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 56 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $869.47.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $646.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $663.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $767.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $582.58 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

