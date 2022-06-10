Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $20.16 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,213 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.26. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

