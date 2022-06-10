Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $41.16 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $41,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after purchasing an additional 470,982 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $482.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $498.95 and a 200 day moving average of $568.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $683.86.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

