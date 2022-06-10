Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $41.16 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $41,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after purchasing an additional 470,982 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $482.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $498.95 and a 200 day moving average of $568.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $683.86.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
