Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $17,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 18.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 415,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,786 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,777.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $216,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,578.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,736 and have sold 23,500 shares valued at $935,795. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $272.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

