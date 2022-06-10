Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $215,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,247.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,395.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,642.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,310.24.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

