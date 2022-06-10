Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,284 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.8% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $54,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $190.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.