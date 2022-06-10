Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,183 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,578,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 98,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of 3M by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $143.08 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $204.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

