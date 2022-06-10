Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,788 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $21,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.21.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.