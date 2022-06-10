AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.

AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AECOM to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

AECOM stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 76.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AECOM by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 17,331 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

