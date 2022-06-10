Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AFLYY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.17) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $5.75.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

