Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,086. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

In other news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $617,082.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,741.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

