ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.09

Shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $2.08. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 14,094 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALJJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ALJ Regional by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 292,344 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in ALJ Regional during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its position in ALJ Regional by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 1,165,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ALJ Regional during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ALJ Regional by 1,034.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 105,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

