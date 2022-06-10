AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Shares Down 0.4%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 8,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 56,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 477,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after buying an additional 65,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF in the first quarter valued at $891,000.

