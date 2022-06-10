Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.09. 3,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,759,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

ALLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $67,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,333 shares of company stock worth $527,695 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

