AllSafe 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $61,014.84 and $7.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00016913 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000220 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

