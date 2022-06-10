Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $82.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,214.66. The company had a trading volume of 34,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,395.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,642.33.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,310.24.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

