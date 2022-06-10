Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Tops $0.0106

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $18,378.10 and approximately $3,901.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00336232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00451576 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 384.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00025762 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

