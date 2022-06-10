Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $170.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 5,000 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deer Park Road Corp grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,778,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 234,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.