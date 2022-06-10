Altius Minerals Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0538 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

ATUSF stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

