Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.71

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.71 and traded as low as $15.66. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 8,843 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0538 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

