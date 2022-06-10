Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 374,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752,267. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.