Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.37

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 15207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

