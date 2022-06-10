Amalgamated Bank Acquires 69,658 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 263.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,658 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $34,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,926. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.60 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

