Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,426 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $118,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,791,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,398,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,184 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.19.

Shares of PG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.05. The stock had a trading volume of 79,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,612. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $340.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day moving average is $155.22.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

