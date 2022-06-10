Amalgamated Bank Buys 3,202 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $53,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 213,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $57,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $6,881,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.46. 17,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,046. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $176.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.