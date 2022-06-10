Amalgamated Bank Buys 9,658 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $6.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.63. The company had a trading volume of 53,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

