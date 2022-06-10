Amalgamated Bank Has $31.09 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $31,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,306. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.67 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.87.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

