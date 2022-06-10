Amalgamated Bank Has $36.65 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,305 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after buying an additional 414,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after buying an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.85. The stock had a trading volume of 53,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,993. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.46.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

