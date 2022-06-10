Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,945 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $85,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 446.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 31,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $12.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,088. The company has a market cap of $327.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.60 and its 200-day moving average is $353.43.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

