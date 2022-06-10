Amalgamated Bank Purchases 20,864 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $68,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 39,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,201,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.54.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $11.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $460.66. The stock had a trading volume of 57,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,065. The company has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $377.12 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $520.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

