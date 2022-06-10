Amalgamated Bank Purchases 27,074 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $48,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.95.

LOW traded down $6.05 on Friday, hitting $188.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,154. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.28. The firm has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.22 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.