Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.62.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.