Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.16-$5.30 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.79. 18,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,379. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $88.18.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.