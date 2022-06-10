Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.35% of Amedisys worth $18,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Amedisys by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Amedisys by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 106,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.19.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMED opened at $115.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $109.53 and a one year high of $276.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.20 and its 200-day moving average is $144.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

