American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,405 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $46,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock opened at $160.98 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.54 and a 200-day moving average of $173.91.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.