American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.82 Million

Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will report $355.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.87 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $313.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 201,981 shares of company stock worth $7,194,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,205,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,537 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

AMH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

