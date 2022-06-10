American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$154.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.48 million.

APEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

APEI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,080. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $266.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in American Public Education by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 65.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

