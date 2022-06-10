American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of –$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$26.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.55 million.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,647. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $171.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $72,621.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

