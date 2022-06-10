AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Sells $136,542.00 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 163,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

