AMO Coin (AMO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $90,722.00

AMO Coin (AMO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $25.51 million and approximately $90,722.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

