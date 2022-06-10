Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) will post sales of $54.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amplitude’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.95 million to $55.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year sales of $231.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $233.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $306.74 million, with estimates ranging from $301.30 million to $316.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of AMPL traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,800. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

